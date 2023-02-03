David “Ol Luther” Gates, 63, of Paducah passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at his residence.
David was a paramedic for over three decades. He worked for Mercy Regional and Massac Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service. He enjoyed working and golfing. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his daughter, Hope Boyd of Kennesaw, Georgia; one brother, Steve Gates of Paducah; two grandchildren, Sophia Merchant and Jonny Boyd both of Kennesaw, Georgia; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Vera Gates; one sister, Lisa Gates King; and one brother, Michael Gates.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at in the chapel of Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Topper Council officiating.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Saturday at the cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
