David Moss, 62, of Paducah, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

David was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Brown Street Club. He will be remembered by everyone he touched. He was a graduate of Reidland High School and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184. David was a dedicated loving father to his girls; Heather, Jessica, Jordan, and loved his grandchildren Conner and Chloe.

