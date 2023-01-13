David Moss, 62, of Paducah, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, at his home after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
David was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Brown Street Club. He will be remembered by everyone he touched. He was a graduate of Reidland High School and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184. David was a dedicated loving father to his girls; Heather, Jessica, Jordan, and loved his grandchildren Conner and Chloe.
David was a dirt track race car driver, and he built his own race car which he raced at PIR and Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway. He was track championship winner in 1998. He was known by many as just “Moss.” His hobbies included working on and rebuilding motorcycles, riding his Harley, cooking bar-b que for his friends. On his good days you could find him in his shop tinkering with his bikes.
Survivors include his daughters, Heather (Keith Jr) Murt of Paducah, Jessica (Daniel) Davis of California and Jordan Moss of Paducah; his grandchildren, Conner Murt and Chloe Murt both of Paducah; his parents, Bill and Ella Joe Cooper Moss of Paducah, his aunt, Erna Rae Jett and uncle Mike Moss; several cousins; and special friend and caregiver, Misty Smith.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Donald Moss.
Per his wishes there will be no services
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Brown Street Club in C/O David Moss at PO BOX 646, Paducah, KY 42002.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.