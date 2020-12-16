David “Melvin” P. Lindley, 43, of Paducah, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah after a courageous battle with leukemia.
David was born in Paducah on February 5, 1977, to Joe and Diane Dye Lindley. David was a Travel Sales Representative with Multivibe. He was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
David loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and enjoyed snowmobiling when he lived in Colorado. He accomplished his goal of visiting all 50 states plus four countries in his love of travel.
David will be most remembered for his big contagious smile that would light up a room when he entered.
He is survived by his mother, Diane Dye Lindley of Paducah; brother, Greg (Stacey Moore) Lindley of Paducah; niece, Samantha Lindley; grandparents, Albert and Etta Yates of Paducah.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lindley; his grandparents, Jackie and Preston Lindley and Raymond and Glenda Dye.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Leukemia Society, Kentucky Chapter, 301 East Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.