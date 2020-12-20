WINGO — David Wayne Lewis, 62, of Wingo, died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was of the Methodist faith and had worked for Air Relief as an electrical and mechanical engineer. He also was an Eagle Scout.
Mr. Lewis is survived by two daughters, Mary Brogglin of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Maggie Lewis of Gleason, Tennessee; a son, Matthew Lewis of Fulton; his parents, Joe Len and Vivian Heathcott Lewis of Wingo; two sisters, Laura Housman and Debbie Lewis, both of Wingo; two brothers, Jeff Lewis of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Tim Lewis of Wingo; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
