OWENSBORO — David Lee Morris, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, while surrounded by family, at The Heartford House. He was born March 13, 1936 to Claude and Gladys Thompson Morris in Lone Oak, McCracken County. David was a graduate of Lone Oak High School, Paducah Junior College and Murray State University, where he earned his Rank I. David served in United States Army. He was employed as an educator by McCracken County Board of Education and the Paducah Board of Education.

David was a Christian. David was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and previously Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah.

