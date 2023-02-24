David L. King, “Coach King” to many, left this world on Feb.15, 2023 at age 80 at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation. Thankfully, David had been able to spend Valentine’s Day with the love of his life, Linda King. Linda’s faithful devotion to David was matched by his devotion to her. David and Linda had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

David was born on Oct. 27, 1942, to Clay L. and Polly Jerrell King. He grew up in the heart of Heath, between the four-way stop and the railroad tracks on Metropolis Lake Road. The softest spot in his heart was reserved for dogs. His life was saved at age two by a beloved collie, Rusty. David had escaped the house and walked over the railroad tracks down the highway, but Rusty followed him and kept pushing him off the road until a neighbor rescued them. Throughout his life, David took in more strays and homeless dogs than we can count. Each one adopted into the family was treated like a King.

