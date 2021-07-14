METROPOLIS, Ill. — David L. Baggett, 72, of Metropolis, passed away at 4:50 p.m. July 12, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Dunning and Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with military rites.
David was retired as supervisor of employee relations from Electric Energy Inc. and a member of First United Methodist Church in Metropolis. He was a former member of Kiwanis and United Way where he served as president in both organizations. For many years, David was head of the Telethon of Stars Donation Committee at EEI and a veteran who served in the Army Infantry with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles as an E5 sergeant during the Vietnam War.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Zinda (Meyer) Baggett; mother-in-law, Jean A. Whorton; son, Brian Baggett; brother-in-law, Jeff (Jan) Meyer; sister-in-law, Louise Baggett; stepbrothers, Tom Pullen (Virginia) and Jim Pullen (Molly); nephews and niece, Bronson Meyer (Danille) Meyer, Brian John Baggett (Davina) and Haley Meyer; and great-nephews, Beck and Bo Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Odell Baggett; mother, Faye Alberta Schmidt; stepmother, Frances Baggett; stepfather, Adolf Schmidt; father-in-law, Roy Meyer; and brother, Lynford Baggett.
A visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be given in David’s name to First United Methodist Church, 100 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960; or to the Siteman Cancer Center MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 62105; or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute.
