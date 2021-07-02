David Koenigsmark, 56, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. At this time, the family asks for your prayers for peace and comfort.
David was a
plant manager at NRE, formerly VMV, where he worked for 25 years until it closed in 2017. He was currently employed at Chase Motor Sports and a member of First United Methodist Church in Metropolis. David loved boating, fishing, cars and motorcycles; but most of all, he loved spending time with his son Kyler.
David is survived by his son, Kyler Koenigsmark and his mother Kyli; and sister, Pamela Tyson and husband Caster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Shirley (Allen) Koenigsmark.
A fund has been established to benefit his son, Kyler. Memorials may be given in Kyler’s name to City National Bank, c/o David Koenigsmark Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, IL 62960.
