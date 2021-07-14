David Keith Walsh, 60, of Paducah died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was disabled and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Walsh of Paducah; a sister, Donna Halkias of Paducah; and a brother, Mike Walsh of Symsonia.
His parents were George and Ruby Walsh.
He will be cremated, and no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
