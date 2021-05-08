CALVERT CITY — David Earl Inglish, 85, of Calvert City, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Holly Hills Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, David A. Inglish of Symsonia; daughters, Lisa Inglish of Calvert City, Rhonda Meadows of Possom Trot, Tonya Walls of Lone Oak; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty Jean (Edwards) Inglish; one brother, Leon Inglish; grandchild; and one great-grandchild. His parents were Luther and Mary Edna (Moore) Inglish.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Little Cypress Cemetery, Calvert City with BJ Lampley officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Little Cypress Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Lourdes Foundation Fund (Hospice), 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.