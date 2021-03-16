HOPKINSVILLE — David Houser, 74, of Hopkinsville, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired mechanic and a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by a son, Todd Houser of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Stacey Houser and Heather Conrad, both of Memphis, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Holmes) Houser; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Urey and Ola Mae (Housden) Houser.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with the Rev. David Sphinx officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in the Golo community.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home and Crematory Services is in charge of arrangements.
