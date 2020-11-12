CLINTON — David “Tot” House, 96, of Clinton died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Clinton-Hickman County ICF.
Mr. House attended the former Salem United Methodist Church. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and business owner. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by two sons, David House of Fulgham and Dale House of Murray; a daughter, Dianne Eagan of Fulgham; a sister, Sue Brummal; and a brother, Edwin House; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean House; three brothers; three sisters; and an infant brother. His parents were Alvey and Marie Williams House.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Salem Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time.
Brown Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
