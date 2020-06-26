ARLINGTON — David Harold Mofield, 87, of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.
David was born in Hickman County on March 2, 1933, to the late Willis and Tina Thomason Mofield. He was of the Baptist faith and received Christ as his savior during a tent revival as a young man. David worked as a farmer for most of his life and loved to tend to his garden in his free time. Many in the area knew him as the “Tomato Man” because of his famous tomato plants that he would give away for free to anyone who wanted them. David was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the anchor of his family and they always depended on him, especially for advice which he was never in short supply of. David will be remembered as the greatest dad by his girls and loving husband to his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Ada Mofield.
David is survived by his wife, Ada Massey Mofield; two daughters, Patricia Suits, and husband, James of Arlington and Marcia Holder and husband, Jamie of Gilbertsville; one brother, Donald Mofield, and wife, Louise of Atlanta, Georgia; one grandchild, Christy Hobbs, and husband, Rodney of Benton; two great-grandchildren, Blake Hobbs and wife, Kristen and Jacob Hobbs; two great-great-grandchildren, Jase and Hunter Hobbs; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six sisters, Lara Rogers, Omeda Coats, Ulah Mofield, Beulah Mofield, Uneda Burgess, and Jeanette Riley; one brother, Owen Mofield, and his parents.
Funeral services for Mr. Mofield will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. Ricky Yarborough and Rev. David Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 pm at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of David H. Mofield to the Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund: PO Box 7100 Paducah, Ky 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message, or light a candle in his memory.
