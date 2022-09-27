SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — David H. Dean of South Fulton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
David was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Elbridge, to the late Houston and Louise Goad Dean.
David worked his way through college as a barber and farmed for a few years. He started Dean Accounting in the early ‘70s. Later, after his son, Milton took over the business and it became Dean Financial, he continued working. David met Marie Mayberry when he was in the fifth grade, she became his wife on May 26, 1954. He was a member of the Smith Street Church of Christ for over 60 years.
He is survived by his sons, Milton Dean (Karen) of Fulton, Kentucky, and Mitch Dean (Nanette) of Lakeland; 13 grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Worley (Allison) of LaJolla, California, Dr. Brock Dean (Jessica) of Guys, Maegan Tepe (Dan) of Burlington, Kentucky, Mallory Graves (Ryan) of South Fulton, Hope Curtsinger (Dustin) of Lone Oak, Kentucky, Micah King (Daniel) of South Fulton, Morgan Worley of Fulton, Kentucky, Chris Pitts (Wen-Xi) of Shanghai, China, Nathaniel Dean (Danielle) of Mantachie, Mississippi, Neel Dean of Tupelo, Mississippi, Taylor Pitts of Memphis, Tennessee and Nicolas Dean (Katlyn) of Chattanooga, TN, 24 great grandchildren, two brothers, James (Ella) Dean and Robert Dean and a sister, Linda (Mark) Hauptman.
David is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 60 years, Marie Mayberry Dean; a sister, Frances Mercer; and a brother, Shofner Dean.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Hornbeak Funeral Home’s chapel with burial to follow in Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home noon until the hour of service Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Smith Street Church of Christ, 411 E. Smith Street, South Fulton, TN 38257; or Ken-Tenn EMS, 105 Nolan Avenue, Fulton, KY 42041.
