BENTON — David Earl Gossum, 70, of Benton, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Mr. Gossum was veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as a long haul truck driver for Quality Carriers. He was a member of Hope Harbor Church.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon (Keeling) Gossum, of Benton; sons, John Gossum, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jared Gossum, of Mayfield; daughter, Stacey Gossum, of Benton; brothers, Dick Gossum, of Phoenix, Arizona, Jim Gossum, of Diamond Dale, Michigan; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Gossum was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Earl and Yvonne (Moore) Gossum.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022; at Hope Harbor Church, 2771 Highway 94 East, Murray, with Brad Morris, Larry Meade and Art Heinz officiating.

Interment will be in Stewart Cemetery, Almo, with military graveside rites.

Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hope Harbor Church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to William A. Doyle American Legion Post 236, 25 Littlejohn Lane, Calvert City, KY 42029; or Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 150 Outland Road, Murray, KY 42071.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Friday, January 7, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hope Harbor Church
2771 Highway 94 East
Murray, KY 42071
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 8, 2022
11:00AM
Hope Harbor Church
2771 Highway 94 East
Murray, KY 42071
