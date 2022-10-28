SMITHLAND — David George Pickett, 80, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence.
David was born on July 9, 1942, in Dorena, Missouri, to Willard and Lillie Wolford Pickett. He enjoyed traveling, whether on long trips or a leisure drive down country roads. He had a knack for building anything he set his mind to. He did not need instructions or a blueprint. If he could envision it, he could build it. His favorite projects were the model boats he built. Though he loved to travel and build, his greatest joy in life came from his children and grandkids. He made sure to always make time for them and to teach them all he could. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, worked on the river and drove a truck for Davis Transport.
David is survived by his wife, Dorma Faye Thompson Pickett; one daughter, Sherry Jo Pickett of Grand Rivers; one son, David W. Pickett (Summer) of Benton; three grandchildren, Layla Faye Pickett, Zachary David Pickett, Michael Joe Boyd; and one nephew, Reggie Tubbs of Grand Rivers, along with several cousins.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Leatha Hopkins, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
