SMITHLAND — David George Pickett, 80, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his residence.

David was born on July 9, 1942, in Dorena, Missouri, to Willard and Lillie Wolford Pickett. He enjoyed traveling, whether on long trips or a leisure drive down country roads. He had a knack for building anything he set his mind to. He did not need instructions or a blueprint. If he could envision it, he could build it. His favorite projects were the model boats he built. Though he loved to travel and build, his greatest joy in life came from his children and grandkids. He made sure to always make time for them and to teach them all he could. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, worked on the river and drove a truck for Davis Transport.

Service information

Oct 30
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, October 30, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Oct 30
Visitation
Sunday, October 30, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
