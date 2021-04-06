BENTON — David Allen Fraliex, aka “Butterball” and “Red Bone,” 74, of Benton, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Lifecare of La Center.
He was a retired truck driver and worked for Jim Smith Contracting from 1978-2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Peggy Cummings of Kevil; a brother, Ricky Crayne of Munster, Indiana; and two sisters, Judy Deemer of Hobart, Indiana, and Dottie Sue Hooks of Fredonia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Ruth Fraliex; his mother, Betty Jean Crayne; and a brother.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Jeremy Short will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
