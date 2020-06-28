David Leigh Flowers, 61, of Kevil, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.
David was born in Paducah on Sept. 30, 1958 to the late James Earl “Jack” Flowers and Lena Leigh Flowers. He worked as the Chief Building Inspector for McCracken County for 12 years and as an Inspector for the City of Paducah for 12 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and barbecuing. He also had a love of 70’s music, working outdoors in his garden and watching UK Basketball with his friends. David never met a stranger and had a witty sense of humor. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed serving at the Family Kitchen of Western Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Robin Abanatha Flowers of Kevil; five children; three daughters, Cassidy Flowers of Tucson, Arizona; Christan Harrison and husband, Danny of West Paducah; Cami Flowers of Kevil; two sons, Justin Flowers of Louisville, and Carlos Flowers of Kevil; one brother, Ronnie Flowers and wife, Jody of Kevil; three nieces, Carla Browning, Kelly Volle and Kristan Underwood; several great-nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for David will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Bro. Jared Hayes officiating.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until service time of 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: C/O Robin Flowers, memo: Memorial Fund for David Flowers Children, Banterra Bank, 5200 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum 6-feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020.
