David Fayne Crass, a proud Veteran of the United States Army, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, from complications from Alzheimer’s.
The son of Fayne and Ernestine Crass, David grew up in Water Valley. He was born Feb. 13, 1942, and graduated from Wingo High School and Murray State University.
At the age of 18, David enlisted in the United States Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. A career solder, retiring in 1981.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Crass and his daughter, Wendy Crass Mays.
David is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Crass of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Shannon (Dale) Usher of Mayfield, and son in law Russell Mays of Wingo. He is also survived by three grandsons, David Dale (Kelli) Clark, Michael Mays, and Nathan (Kaylan) Mays; three great grandsons, Davin, Crasston, and Clayton. He is also survived by a brother, Jim (Jean) Crass of Water Valley and a niece and nephew.
David’s loved ones will always remember him as a Christian First, Father, Soldier and Teacher.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of David will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Gregg Hussey officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Beauregard Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Military Graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mayfield, 303 W. Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066.
