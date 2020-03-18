David Engelland, 77, Paducah passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joanne Engelland of Paducah. One daughter Heidi Nicole Engelland Young of Paducah. One son, Erik J. Engelland and wife Jennifer Engelland of Wickliffe, Kentucky. Six grandchildren, Elijah James Young, and wife Hannah Lambert Young, Leyla Young, Kaitlyn Grammer, Nick Riley, Matthew Riley and Samantha Engelland. One great granddaughter, Avorie Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis James Engelland and Mildred Roma Alberta Engelland-Gram.
Private memorial services for the family were held Tuesday, with the Rev. Joe Hansen officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reidland United Methodist Church RAMP ministry, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 or Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
