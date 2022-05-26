CALVERT CITY — David Earl Smith Sr., 79 of Calvert City, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Paducah, to the late Earl Jackson and Juanita (Webster) Smith, Mr. Smith was a 1960 graduate of North Marshall High School and earned a bachelor and masters degree from Murray State University where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He taught industrial arts at both Durrett High School in Louisville and Paducah Tilghman High School before becoming a chemical operator at Westlake in Calvert City. He was a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Donna Smith; one son, Dr. David E. Smith, Jr., wife Crystal of Paducah; one daughter, Dr. Julie E. Robertson, husband Trey of Piney Flats, Tennessee; one brother, Dr. Gary W. Smith, wife Mary of Calvert City; two sisters, Becky Smith and Carrie Smith, both of Calvert City; and six grandchildren, John Robertson, Luke Robertson, Blake Robertson, Peyton Robertson, Alelxandra Smith, and Lauren Smith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Jones Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvert City Church of Christ. Lance Cordle will officiate with interment to follow in Calvert City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the church.
Collier Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. David Earl Smith, Sr.
