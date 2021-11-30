BENTON — David Earl Kaler, 72, of Benton, passed away at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Kaler was the owner of Kaler Electric, worked at Union Carbide, LWD of Calvert City, a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War in which he served as a sergeant and infantry leader, and he was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman and painter.
He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Vance and husband Art, of Benton; two sons, David Kaler Jr. and wife Jennifer, of Mayfield, Kevin Kaler and wife Megan, of Shiloh, Illinois; special friend, Diann Copeland, of Paducah; three sisters, Janice Bell and husband Jimmy, of Symsonia, June Dunn and husband Tim, of Paducah, Melissa Allcock and husband Tommy, of Symsonia; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Earl Kaler and Geneva (Lawson) Kaler; one brother, Boyce Kaler; and one sister, Brenda Willis.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
