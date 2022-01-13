David Earl Crawford, 77, of Bardwell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
David was born on Nov. 11, 1944, to the late Buddy and Gladys Crawford. He was a true country boy at heart. He loved to hunt, fish, frog gig, catch turtles and be in the woods with his beagle dogs. He spent many hours in the summer caring for his garden. David will always be remembered as being a hard worker, being tough, but yet being loving and caring.
David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Knight Crawford; two daughters, Brenda Crawford, of Bardwell, and Barbara Maxwell, of Bardwell; one son, David Crawford Jr., of Paducah; five step daughters, Melissa Montgomery, of Union, Missouri, Melanie Fristoe, Heather Duncan, Yvette Lee, and Yvonne Pyatt, all of Paducah; two brothers, Gerald Crawford, of Kevil, and Sammy Crawford of Pea Ridge Community; 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Effie Belle Riley; and two brothers, Ronnie Lynn Crawford and Richard Dale Crawford.
A funeral service will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, with Jonathan Althoff officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
