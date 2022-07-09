David Earl Bryant, 53, of Paducah, passed away at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer for seven years. He was born on March 23, 1969, in Columbia, Missouri. David was a manager for Walmart for 27 years. He was a graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri, where he played baseball. David enjoyed baseball, golf and everything MIZZOU. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends on game and movie nights. For the last 13 years he enjoyed spending time with his best pal, his dog Cooper. David was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cathy Brannan Bryant; daughter, Avery Elizabeth Bryant of Paducah; son, William David Bryant of Paducah; parents, Earl Bryant and Kathy Forbis Bryant of Columbia; two sisters, Sherrie Asbury and husband, Lowell, of Columbia, Missouri, and Darla Atkins and husband, Robert, of Columbia, Missouri; brother, Michael Bryant and wife, Karla, of Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to, Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah, KY 42003; or to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
