BARLOW — David Earl Boren, 52, of Barlow, passed away at 8:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. David believed that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. He enjoyed fishing, music and especially playing the guitar. David enjoyed his family and time with his grandson. David worked for the Ballard County Schools in the Maintenance Department.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Robinson Boren; one daughter, Brittany Denae Boren, Cunningham; one son, John David Boren and wife, Natalie, Paducah; father William Earl Boren, Paducah; one sister, Lisa Fay, Paducah; grandchildren, Lincoln John Boren and granddaughter to be here in May, Lennox Boren; one niece, Rachael Martin and one nephew, Rusty Fay.
Preceding in death was his mother, Brenda Wheatley Boren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Moore and T. L. Futral officiating. Burial will follow at the Symsonia Cemetery.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lourdes Foundation, Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
