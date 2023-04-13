Brookport, Ill. — David E. Odell, 73, of Brookport, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Pell Cemetery with Rev. Darren Bartlett officiating.
David was retired from B.H. Green and Son after 30 years of service. He was a member of Local 1214 out of Paducah, Kentucky and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed life, traveling, and going out to eat.
David is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Denise Odell; sisters, Janice Eads and Paula Anderson; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Elmer Odell and Virginia Irene (Halterman) Odell; siblings, Claudette, Connie, Patricia, Jacqulyn, and Charles; several nieces and nephews.
