David E. Forsythe, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Forsythe was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was a 1978 graduate of Murray State University. He was a Certified Public Accountant and owned his owned practice, David E. Forsythe CPA. David had a passion for fishing and making lures.
David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Julia Hankins Forsythe; two daughters, Laura Forsythe Overby and husband, Addison, of Paducah, and Kayla Forsythe, of Paducah; his mother, Mary Peal Forsythe, of Grand Rivers; a sister, Sheila Emerson and husband, Bob, of Louisville; a brother, Gary Forsythe and wife, Donna, of Gilbertsville.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Donna Forsythe; his father, Donald E. Forsythe.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
