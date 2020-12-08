CALVERT CITY — David Edward Dunn, 61, of Des Moines, Iowa, previously of Calvert City, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith.
David is survived by two daughters, Marie Dominguez and Melinda Dunn, all of Des Moines, Iowa; his mother, Bettie Dunn Barrett and step-father, Roy Barrett of Calvert City; one brother, Chris Barrett of Smyrna, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dunn.
Due to current state restrictions, funeral services for David will be private. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of David Dunn to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
