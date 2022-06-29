BROOKPORT, Ill. — David Douglas, 73, of Brookport, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harry Statham Gymnasium with Tim Pearcy officiating. Burial will follow in the Pell Cemetery.
David was the “Hardware Baron” owning and operating Douglas Hardware in Brookport for many years. He was also the host of the Douglas Hardware Gang every afternoon.
David is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Douglas; son, Shane Douglas; grandchildren, Allie Douglas and Braden Douglas; sisters, Hazel Davis and Nancy Bozsa; brother, Harry Douglas; nieces, Diane Leonard and Sara Finch; nephew, Joe Bozsa; mother-in-law, Emma Hanak; several great nieces, great nephews, and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Flora (Neely) Douglas; father-in-law, Les Hanak.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Harry Statham Gymnasium.
Memorials may be made in David’s name to the Brookport Betterment Committee, P.O. Box 744, Brookport, Illinois 62910.
Pallbearers will be Shane Douglas, Braden Douglas, Bonner Leonard, Leonard Neely, Rance Phillips, Jack William Anderson, Johnnie Davis, and Roy Wayne Neely.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Ed Souders, Jimmy Carrigan, Jerry Muniz, Steve Bunyard, Mike Jennings, Joe Jenkins, Steve Houston, Scott Garrett, and Steve Holmes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
