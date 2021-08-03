MURRAY — David Denham, 56, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Murray, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
Mr. Denham was born in Providence on Jan. 31, 1965, to the late Dr. Herbert Denham and Shirley (Brannon) Denham. Mr. Denham was a 1983 graduate of Murray High School and later attended Murray State University. He was a marketing and business owner in the Dallas — Fort Worth Area and served in the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Denham is survived by two daughters, Sarah (Denham) Bogard and husband Kenny and Kaitlyn (Denham) Speed and husband Justin all of Murray; two brothers, Mark Denham and wife Leslie of Franklin, Tennessee, and John Denham and wife Lori of Murray; two grandchildren, Harrison Bogard and Maria Speed; maternal aunt, Marlene Wallace of Lone Oak, Kentucky; maternal uncle, Robert Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, Texas 75006.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchill funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.