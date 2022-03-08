David D. Hale, 59, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home. David was of the Baptist faith, graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. David enjoyed music and he was proficient in air guitar amongst other instruments. He especially found joy in creating art work in his own unique way. David was the BIGGEST sports fan, especially golf, basketball and football. David loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed life, loved his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Hale; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Hale and Tara Gene Hale both of Paducah; mother, Betty Harvey Butler, Paducah; father, Cecil Dwight (Darlene) Hale, Paducah; step-daughter, Lona (Joshua) Cornelius, Paducah; one son, William Butler, Paducah; step-daughter in law, Loren Damron, Paducah ; three sisters, Mellony Hale, Paducah, Tracy (Clay) Jenkins, Boaz, Jackie Green, Paducah; one step-brother, Phillip (Karen) Nethery, Brandon, Mississippi; step-brother, Randy Butler of Paducah; step-sister, Jill Harris of Elkton; seven grandchildren, Abigail Lynn, Lillian Renee, Anakin Hale, Oliver Riley, Rowen Clare, Beckett Van and Bodhi Von; nieces and nephews, Molly Horton, Bart Hatton, Jamie Green and Sarah Booker.
Preceding in death was step-father, Gene Butler, step-mother, Tommie Hale; step-brother, Phillip Butler and step-son, Austin Damron.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5 — 7 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
