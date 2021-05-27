David Crawford, 79, of Paducah, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021. David was born in Livingston County, Kentucky, on September 18, 1941, to John Bertrand Crawford and Mildred Eloise Crawford and grew up farming in Livingston County.
David married Audria Arant on April 30, 1966. He worked for Ramage Maytag in Paducah for 30 years as an appliance repair technician, earning the nickname “ol’ lonely.” He then went into business for himself under Crawford Appliance Repair. He was known for being very skilled at his job and being very outgoing and personable with his customers.
David enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and camping. He also had a great love for music, from classical to gospel. He loved animals, especially his dear friend for many years, his dog, named Alex. He was very active in church and loved being with his church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Audria Crawford of Paducah; seven children, Eddie Crawford of Tennessee, John Crawford of Texas, Paula (Buzz) Kingsbury of Tennessee, Toni (Jimmy) Phillips of North Carolina, Joni (David) Knight of Gilbertsville, Buddy (Jan) Baker of California, and J.T. (Wendy) of Paducah; one sister, Barbara Wright of Paducah; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Bertrand Crawford; his mother, Mildred Eloise Crawford; and his sister, Willa Mae Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Clay Hall officiating.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of David Crawford to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2945 Oaks Rd, Paducah, KY 42003; or to Gideon’s International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.