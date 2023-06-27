David Clifford Vick, Sr., 80, formally of Paducah, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
He was born on June 13, 1943, to Robert Watson Vick and Winifred (Turner) Vick. He was a member of the Smithland Masonic Lodge; the Moose Lodge of Okeechobee; the Shriners; the VFW and the American Legion #217. He served in the US Navy. He worked at the US Post Office and the Livingston, McCracken, and Lyon County school systems. He earned his bachelors and masters in Education from Murray State University. After retiring, he held various positions for the Kentucky Department of Education.
David is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnathon Wesley Parker Vick; wife of 31 years, Dr. Barbara Herndon Vick; brothers, Robert Vick; Charlie Vick; Pete Vick; sisters, Kathleen (Vick) Moodie and Sally (Vick) Hathaway.
He is survived by his children, David Clifford Vick, II “Cliff” of Middletown, New York, Beth Vick Stamps (Joe) of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Lauren Segers (Ryan) of Madison, Alabama.; Taylor Stamps-Phillips (Parker) of Bowling Green; great grandsons, Warren Segers, Mason Segers, and Lawrence Stamps-Phillips; siblings, Shelia Vick of Westmoreland, Tennessee; Nina Vick, San Diego, California, and Glenda Vick of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sherrill Eugene Vick of Vernon, Arizona, and Henry Vick of England. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Vick Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with 7 p.m. Masonic Services.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C.20090-6011; or Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394; or Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
