David Clifford Vick, Sr., 80, formally of Paducah, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.

He was born on June 13, 1943, to Robert Watson Vick and Winifred (Turner) Vick. He was a member of the Smithland Masonic Lodge; the Moose Lodge of Okeechobee; the Shriners; the VFW and the American Legion #217. He served in the US Navy. He worked at the US Post Office and the Livingston, McCracken, and Lyon County school systems. He earned his bachelors and masters in Education from Murray State University. After retiring, he held various positions for the Kentucky Department of Education.

