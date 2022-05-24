MAYFIELD — David “Butch” Cornman, 76, of Mayfield, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was a member of Spence Chapel Methodist Church and the retired owner / operator of Cornman Plumbing.
Mr. Cornman is survived by two sons, Kevin Cornman and Kenny (Erica Foy) Cornman both of Mayfield; one brother, Bob (Joyce) Cornman of Mayfield; one sister, Nancy (Larry) Ackley of Benton; one brother-in-law, Charles (Wendy) Hunter of Murfreesboro; one sister-in-law, Della (Joe) Hargan of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue Hunter Cornman; one brother, Bill Cornman; and his parents, Elmer and Opel Langley Cornman.
Funeral services for Mr. David “Butch” Cornman will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Kathy Belcher and Rev. Keith Allred will officiate. Interment will follow at Spence Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Spence Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Kenneth Smith, 1654 Byrd Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066.
