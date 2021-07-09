David John Baumle, 68, of Paducah, died at 4:57 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Mr. Baumle worked in finance at the Ford dealership and in woodworking.

He is survived by a daughter, Megan Manning of Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Katherine Chaplin and Kelly Sontheiner, both of St. Louis; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons. His parents were David John Baumle Sr. and Norma Jean (Merz) Baumle.

There will be no services or visitation at this time. Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

