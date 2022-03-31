David Anderson, 65, of Lone Oak, passed away at 5:37 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
David was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. David was a handyman, enjoyed fishing and yard sales. His passion was working as sound and lights engineer for many Rock and Roll bands, both locally and on the road.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Goin Anderson of Lone Oak; one brother, Steven Ray Anderson of Santa Rosa, California; one nephew, Eric Anderson; one uncle, Jerry Anderson (Sherri); two aunts, Patricia Hammons and Wanda Goin all of Paducah and several cousins.
Preceding in death was his father, Paul Edward Anderson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church 3701 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.