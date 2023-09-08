HICKORY — David Owen Anderson, 81 of Hickory, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home.

He was the owner of Anderson Insurance, and was also a carpenter by trade. He attended Hardin Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Service information

Sep 9
Graveside
Saturday, September 9, 2023
1:00PM
Family Farm
129 Sills Loop
Hickory, kY 42051
Sep 9
Visitation
Saturday, September 9, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
