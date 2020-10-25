David Allen Riley, 73, of Kuttawa died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was a retired steelworker and member of Northside Baptist Church in Princeton.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Rushing Riley, Kuttawa; one daughter, Lisa Blackburn, Princeton; two sons, Fred Riley, Princeton, and Kenny Riley, Kuttawa; three sisters, Betty Knight, Salem, Ann Dwinel and Margaret Ennis, both of St. Louis; two brothers, Billy Riley and Jimmy Marshall, both of Indiana; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Allen Riley and Flossie Byrd Riley; two sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeland with the Rev. Israel Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery.
