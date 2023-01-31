METROPOLIS, Ill. — David Allen Miller, 65, of Metropolis, passed away at 3:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Gary Don Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
David was a retired carpenter and grew up in the First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
David is survived by his mother, Sue (Moss) Miller; children, Davina Miller-Clements and husband Daniel, Harmony Miller, Arthur Miller, and Johnathan Miller; grandchildren, Mallory Miller, Kassidy Miller, Revolution Chaput, and Riot Hudson; brothers, Brian Scott Miller and Gary Don Miller and wife Carol; nieces, Lauren Lipchak, Sarah Miller, and Faith Miller; nephews, Evan Miller, and Andrew Miller; a number of great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; his canine boon companion, LD.
David was preceded in death by his father, Gene Ray Miller; grandparents, Garland L. and Evelyn (Smothers) Moss and Cleo E. and Pauline (Walter) Miller; brother, Michael Gene Miller; uncle, Meredith Moss; aunt, Faye Miller Wheelock.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in David’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
To plant a tree in memory of David Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.