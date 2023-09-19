JACKSON, Mo. — David Allen Denton, 65, of Jackson, Missouri died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 29, 1958, in Cape Girardeau to Henry Lee and Gloria Deane Caldwell Denton.
He and Mary Carole Wolfe were married April 23, 1997, in Thebes, Illinois. She preceded him on Feb. 21, 2014.
David was a 1976 graduate of Lowes High School in Kentucky. He served in the Air Force. He received an associates degree from Linn Tech and worked as an aircraft mechanic for United Airlines, Sabreliner in Perryville, the Department of Defense and Ozark Aircraft in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include his partner, DeAnn Briggs of Jackson and her children, Liz Baker and Preston Briggs; two sisters, Linda Smith of Hickory, Kentucky and Vicki Lee Denton of Austin, Texas; three nephews, Brad, Matt and Anthony Smith of Kentucky; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kirsten, Bradley, Emily, Riley, Laken, Blake, Tanner, Lainey and Lizzie; great-great-nieces, Keringtyn and Charlesdyn; numerous cousins and friends; and much loved pet, Nugget.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gloria Denton; and his wife, Mary Carole Denton.
There will be a memorial fish fry and celebration of life on at noon Saturday, Sept. 23 at Capaha Park, Pavilion 2.
Burial of cremated remains will be at Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or your favorite animal shelter.
David had been friends with Dr. Bob and Bill W since March 18, 1992.
Online condolences may be made at fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
