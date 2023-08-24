David Alan McCowan, 56, of Paducah, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mr. McCowan worked in remodeling and was a disciple of our Father.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Saturday, August 26, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hughes Funeral Home
2975 Old Husbands Rd
Paducah, KY 42003
Aug 26
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 26, 2023
12:00PM
Hughes Funeral Home
2975 Old Husbands Rd
Paducah, KY 42003
