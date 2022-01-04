Dathel Kilgore, 77, of Paducah, formerly of Lamasco, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home.
She was a housewife. She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church and a former member of Lamasco Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Kilgore; two sons, Charles Keith Kilgore, of Paducah and Steven Kenny Kilgore, of Owensboro; two grandchildren; three brothers, Billy Fox of Cadiz, Deon Fox, of Trigg County and Ronnie Fox, of Eddyville.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were J.C. and Geneva Hall Fox.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Lamasco Baptist Church Cemetery in Eddyville, Kentucky with Rev. Dean Ray officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lamasco Baptist Church Cemetery, 12592 State Route 93 S, Eddyville, KY 42038 or to, Gideons Memorial Bible, Gideons International, P.O. Box 10 Kevil, KY 42053.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
