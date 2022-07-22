Dathal G. Jackson

Dathal Glenn Jackson, 68, of Possum Trot, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home.
Dathal was born to the late Glenn and Reba Jackson in Princeton on Jan. 30, 1954. He worked as a locomotive engineer and retired from the Paducah and Louisville Railway. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a former officer of the Illinois Central Fishing Club. He was also a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.
Dathal was known as a general handyman who could fix just about anything. During his time indoors, he enjoyed watching all of the University of Kentucky sports, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved canning alongside his wife, and being outdoors tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. He even took on the hobby of beekeeping, giving most of the honey away to his friends and family. More than anything else, he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather that loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sherry Lampley Jackson; his son, Ryan Jackson (Ashley) of Possum Trot; his sister, Betty Andrews (Wayne) of Paducah; and one grandson, Xander Glenn Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Reba Timmons Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr with Elder Danny Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fooks and King Cemetery Fund, 2295 Mt. Moriah Road, Benton, KY 42025.
