Dathal G. Jackson

Dathal Glenn Jackson, 68, of Possum Trot, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home.

Dathal was born to the late Glenn and Reba Jackson in Princeton on Jan. 30, 1954. He worked as a locomotive engineer and retired from the Paducah and Louisville Railway. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a former officer of the Illinois Central Fishing Club. He was also a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church.

