LA CENTER — Daryl Magee, 62, passed away at his home Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Mr. Magee worked as a mechanic for many years and for Sullivan Farms. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Babbie Magee of La Center; one daughter, Monica Glisson (Casey) of Kevil; two sons, Alex Magee (Patty) of La Center and Justin Magee (Alaina) of Hinesville, Georgia; six grandchildren, Chloe Glisson, Gracie Glisson, Landon Ladd, Blake Ladd, Allison Raby-Magee and Ashleigh Magee; his mother, Loretta Magee of Sikeston, Missouri; and his brother, Eugene Magee of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daryl was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Magee.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow
