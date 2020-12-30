SYMSONIA — Darryl Page Cunningham, 81 of Symsonia, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his home.
Born Sunday, March 26, 1939, in Canton, he was the son of the late Earl Wayne Cunningham and Lois Velma (Page) Cunningham.
He was retired Post Master, last serving the Symsonia Community, and was also retired from the U.S. Army after over 30 years of service. He was a member and served as president for two years of the National League of Postmasters of the United States. He was a member of the Symsonia Masonic Lodge #917 F and AM, a member of the Rizpah Shriners Temple of Madisonville, KY. He was also a member of the Teamsters union during the 1960’s. He was a member of Clarks River Baptist Church where he had previously served as Treasurer and Church Trustee.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joyce Loretta (Pitt) Cunningham of Symsonia; children, Darryl Wayne Cunningham, wife Lynn of Port Richie, Florida, Cheryl Rene‘ Cunningham Rollston of Symsonia, John Roy Cunningham, wife Salena of Mayfield, Rebecca Lynn Cunningham Reid, husband Mark of Symsonia; brothers, #1 Earl “Gene” Eugene Cunningham, (Deceased), #3 Ronald Keith Cunningham of Hazel Park, Michigan, #4, Jerald “Jerry” Lane Cunningham of Westminster, Colorado, #5 Larry Louis Cunningham, (Deceased), #6 Jeffery Clark Cunningham of Rochester Hills, Michigan; grandchildren, Darryl Gage Cunningham of Port Richie, Florida, Alyssa Rene‘Rollston of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brea Nichole Rollston of Symsonia, Camden Paul Rollston of Symsonia, Collier Lindsey Reid of Symsonia, and Cadyn Lyles Thomas Reid of Symsonia; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton. Jeff Collins will officiate.
Interment with full military honors to follow the service in the Clarks River Cemetery, Symsonia.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, with Masonic at the Collier Funeral Home.
Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton. The public is invited to attend.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org; Gideon’s International, Carlisle-West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or at www.JDRF.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.