GRAND RIVERS — Darryl Glen Holley, 62, of Grand Rivers, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home and Rehab in Paducah.
Mr. Holley was a truck driver.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Hook (Eddy) of Smithland; stepfather, Bill Brasher of Grand Rivers; two grandchildren,
Dylan Emmons and Dalylah Hook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June Brasher and Herman Holley; one brother, Ricky Holley.
There will be no service or visitation.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.