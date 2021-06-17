Darrius Lamont White, 22, of Paducah, died at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was formerly employed at FedEx.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gus White, Jr. and Delores C. White and Roy (Paw Paw) Jackson; paternal grandfather, Joseph Fuller; paternal great grandparents, James Topp, Sr. and Betty Topp.
He is survived by his father, Gary Owen Jackson Jr., his mother, Tawana White, both of Paducah; three brothers, Gio’Vontae White of Paducah; TaeMarkeith Woodfork of Louisville and Gary Jackson III of Springboro, Ohio; two sisters, Kierra Denson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Yelaesha Moss of Paducah; maternal grandmother, Carolyn White Jackson, paternal grandparents, Gary and Carolyn Whitfield Jackson all of Paducah; two nieces and several cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
