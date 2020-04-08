Darrell Sheehan, 81, of Paducah died at 9:25 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Sheehan was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was retired from the shipping department of Bunge Foods.
Survivors include two brothers, David Sheehan and Danny Sheehan, both of Paducah; one sister, Tammy Sue Campbell of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Howard Sheehan and Lola Muritta Cory Sheehan; and a brother.
Private graveside services will be held with the Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements were made by Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home (www.milnerandorr.com).
