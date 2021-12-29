FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Darrell Lynn Crews, 79 , of Flowery Branch, passed away on Christmas Day, 2021, at NEGA Medical Center, in Braselton. He was born and raised in Paducah, Kentucky, and graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1960. He was a member of the United States Navy. He also worked as a supervisor for the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oakwood.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Tina C. Crews, Flowery Branch, one son, Steven D. Crews, Atlanta; one sister, Gayle Watson (Lester), Vero Beach, Florida; two brothers, Larry Crews (Cecilia), Keith Crews (Susan) of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Orene Beyer Crews and Bernard Crews. Also his grandparents, Alice and Henry Beyer.
There will be a memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Oakwood, at 11 a.m., ET Friday, Dec. 31. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Christ Lutheran Church in Oakwood.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at flanigan
funeralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, 770-932-1133.
