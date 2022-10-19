Darrell Lee Douthitt, 81, passed away at his home in Paducah at 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Wanda Lee, his loving wife of 60 years, was at his side. He left peacefully, going to be with his heavenly father.

Darrell was born the oldest son of Louie William Douthitt and Ada Belle (Aldrich) Douthitt on April 12, 1941, in Posey County, Indiana. Darrell was a farm boy, who learned to work hard at an early age. He graduated from Crossville High School (White County, Illinois) in 1959 and attended numerous technical schools in the military and during his long career. Darrell served in the United States Air Force, 380 Strategic Aerospace Command from March 14, 1962, to March 11, 1966. Darrell served with other airmen responsible for keeping the B-47 nuclear-armed bombers in the air round-the-clock. While on leave, Darrell married the love of his life, Wanda Lee Ward of White County, Illinois on August 11, 1962. Wanda joined Darrell at Plattsburg Air Force Base, New York a year later upon graduation from nursing school.

